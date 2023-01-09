New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,949 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $118,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 29.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

INTU stock opened at $386.52 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $589.57. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.67 and a 200 day moving average of $412.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.