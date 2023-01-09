Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 712 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

