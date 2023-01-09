Redwood Investments LLC Sells 9,276 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 83.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $309.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

