Northeast Investment Management Sells 3,477 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $127.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.64. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

