New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,729 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $197,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.