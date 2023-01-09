Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,000 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

