Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 5,558 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

