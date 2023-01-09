iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.04 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

