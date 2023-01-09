Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $269.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.43. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $383.44. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.