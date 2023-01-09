CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-8.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70-8.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.53.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,626,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,843,000 after buying an additional 107,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. National Pension Service increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,098,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,487,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,103,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

