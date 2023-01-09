Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 906.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 49.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Trading Up 2.7 %

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.