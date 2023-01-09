West Oak Capital LLC Sells 30 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $366.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.37 and a 200-day moving average of $422.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

