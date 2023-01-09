Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Increased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

