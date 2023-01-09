Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 595 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

