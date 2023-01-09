Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 4,194 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

