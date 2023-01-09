Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 914 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $134.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

