Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $217.75 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $202.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

