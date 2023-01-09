Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 21,080 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

