Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 10,993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

