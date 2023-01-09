First Bank & Trust Buys 1,269 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.22 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.