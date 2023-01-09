iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

