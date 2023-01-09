Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 111 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,835 shares of company stock worth $128,031,799. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $362.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.