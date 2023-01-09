Comerica Bank Acquires 2,620 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

