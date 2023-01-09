Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after buying an additional 525,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.