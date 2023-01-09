Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $362.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day moving average is $336.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $1,064,298.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,219,258.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 368,835 shares of company stock valued at $128,031,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.