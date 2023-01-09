PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.4% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of PEP opened at $181.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.