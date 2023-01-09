New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $306.23 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $306,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,835 shares of company stock worth $128,031,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $362.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

