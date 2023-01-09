New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $249.89 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $249,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

BAC stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

