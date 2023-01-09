Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.9% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $356.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.