PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.80. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

