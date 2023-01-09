Asio Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,979.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day moving average is $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

