UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

UNH opened at $490.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.35 and its 200 day moving average is $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.