Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.58 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %

PEP stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

