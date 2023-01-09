Comerica Bank Has $210.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $210,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

