First Bank & Trust Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

