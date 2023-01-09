Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.84 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

