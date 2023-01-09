Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,730 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after buying an additional 3,584,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after buying an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

