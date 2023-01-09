5,546 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.93 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53.

Featured Articles

