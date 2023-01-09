Northeast Investment Management Sells 3,992 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

