Northeast Investment Management Sells 121 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $240.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

