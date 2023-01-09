IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 359,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.