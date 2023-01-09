Community Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

