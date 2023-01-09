Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %

Novartis stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.