Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

