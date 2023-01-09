Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

LULU stock opened at $293.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

