Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,191,000 after acquiring an additional 84,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

