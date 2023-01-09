Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 6,156 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.54 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.