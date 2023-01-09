Grimes & Company Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $441.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.87 and a 200-day moving average of $419.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

