EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $6.40 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $136.07 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.34, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

