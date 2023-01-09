iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

